Un feminicidio cada 23 horas en Argentina durante el mes de octubre

Los datos son realmente graves: 227 mujeres han sido asesinadas por violencia machista durante 2021.

Una mujer participa en un acto con motivo del Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer. Fernando Gens / Telam / Dpa / Europa Press

Un feminicidio cada 23 horas durante todo el mes de octubre en Argentina, según han contabilizado las organizaciones sociales y ha recogido Efe. Siguiendo estos datos, ya ha habido 227 víctimas mortales de la violencia machista desde que comenzó 2021. En el 60% de los casos fueron las parejas de las asesinadas las que cometieron el crimen.

También se han reportado 10 transvesticidios y 18 feminicidios con vínculos de varones adultos y niños, como se conoce al asesinato de una persona con la cual la mujer tiene un vínculo familiar o afectivo para dañarla psicológicamente, que generalmente suelen ser los hijos.

Los datos son del Observatorio de Femicidios "Adriana Marisel Zambrano", que también informó de que 255 hijos e hijas quedaron huérfanos por parte materna. El 60% de ellos son menores de edad.

El 62 % de todos los asesinatos fueron cometidos dentro de los hogares de la víctima y al menos 29 mujeres habían podido realizar una denuncia previa contra su agresor, pero solo en 17 casos la Justicia argentina brindó medidas cautelares de prevención y 27 feminicidas pertenecían a instituciones policiales.

En la provincia de Buenos Aires se cometieron 77 feminicidios, cifra que encabeza la lista con más muertes de mujeres por violencia machista, seguida por Córdoba con 20, Santa Fé con 19 y Tucumán con 17.

