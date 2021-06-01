LimaActualizado:
El fiscal José Domingo Pérez, miembro del equipo especial Lava Jato, solicitó este jueves revocar la orden de comparecencia con restricciones que se dictó contra la candidata peruana Keiko Fujimori y que se dicte prisión preventiva en su contra por haber incumplido resoluciones judiciales.
En el documento enviado al juez Víctor Zúñiga Urday, el fiscal sostiene que la postulante a la Presidencia por el partido Fuerza Popular ha incumplido las reglas jurídicas impuestas mientras se la investiga por un delito de la lavado de activos, como la de comunicarse con testigos vinculados al caso de los presuntos aportes ilícitos a sus campañas de 2011 y 2016.
"Se ha determinado nuevamente que la acusada Fujimori Higuchi incumple con la restricción de no comunicarse con los testigos; pues, se ha advertido como hecho público y notorio que se comunica con el testigo Miguel Torres Morales", sostiene el texto.
En concreto, Domingo Pérez cita la conferencia celebrada la víspera, en la que se presentó el abogado Torres como vocero político de la persona jurídica de Fuerza Popular.
Ambos estuvieron juntos en la misma mesa durante la conferencia de prensa en la que el partido de la candidata pidió a las autoridades electorales anular 802 actas de votación, que representan unos 200.000 votos, bajo acusaciones de irregularidades y "fraude en mesa" en los comicios presidenciales celebrados el pasado domingo.
Fujimori afronta un pedido fiscal de más de 30 años de cárcel por presunto lavado de dinero en la financiación de sus anteriores campañas electorales, un juicio que eludiría de resultar electa.
