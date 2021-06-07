madridActualizado:
El candidato izquierdista a la Presidencia de Perú, Pedro Castillo, adelantó este lunes a su rival, Keiko Fujimori, en el apretado recuento de votos de las elecciones presidenciales, con el 94,02% de los sufragios escrutados.
Castillo, candidato del izquierdista partido Perú Libre, se sitúa por primera vez por delante al congregar el 50,07% de los votos válidos frente al 49,92% de Fujimori, que se presentó por tercera vez a la Presidencia por el partido conservador Fuerza Popular.
El ganador de las elecciones más polarizadas y divididas de la historia reciente de Perú se decide voto a voto como ya predijo el domingo en la noche la encuestadora Ipsos, que apuntaba a un 50,2% para Castillo y un 49,8% para Fujimori.
Dos visiones opuestas del país
Por un lado, Keiko Fujimori, que de ganar eludiría mientras dura su mandato una acusación de más de 30 años de cárcel por presunto lavado en sus anteriores campañas electorales, aboga por continuar con una economía abierta y promotora de la inversión privada que ha permitido a Perú crecer aceleradamente en las últimas décadas.
Al frente, Castillo apuesta por un radical reformismo que pasa por una nueva Constitución que permita la nacionalización de los recursos naturales, al entender que el crecimiento experimentado solo ha beneficiado a las clases más acomodadas y ha aumentado la desigualdad, sin cerrar las profundas brechas sociales.
El ganador asumirá su mandato el 28 de julio, día que Perú conmemorará los 200 años de su independencia, una fiesta enlutada por la crisis económica y sanitaria al registrar por la pandemia de covid-19 más de 180.000 muertos que lo convierten en el país con la tasa de mortalidad más alta del mundo por el coronavirus.
