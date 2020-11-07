Estás leyendo: La fiscalía de Nueva York demanda al gigante de las subastas Sotheby's por evasión de impuestos

La fiscalía de Nueva York demanda al gigante de las subastas Sotheby's por evasión de impuestos

La compañía, que vende desde arte hasta bienes inmuebles de lujo, está acusada de utilizar "certificados de reventa" falsos para evitar pagar millones de dólares en tasas.

Imagen de archivo de la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James.
Imagen de archivo de la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James. JUSTIN LANE / EFE/EPA

La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, presentó este viernes una demanda en el Tribunal Supremo del estado contra el gigante de las subastas Sotheby's, a quien acusa de evadir el pago de millones de dólares en impuestos.

"No se les puede permitir a los millonarios y billonarios evadir impuestos mientras el estadounidense medio paga la parte que le corresponde", dijo James en un comunicado de la fiscalía, en el que señala que Sotheby's "violó la ley" al no pagar millones de dólares "simplemente para impulsar sus propias ventas".

"La demanda debería lanzar un claro mensaje de que no importa las buenas conexiones que tengas o cómo de rico seas, nadie está por encima de la ley", agrega el texto.

La denuncia acusa a Sotheby's de utilizar "certificados de reventa" falsos para evitar pagar millones de dólares en tasas, supuestamente ayudando a un cliente coleccionista de arte a pedir una exención de pago de impuestos para la que no cumplía los requisitos, sabiendo que era así.

Como parte de un acuerdo de diez millones de dólares al que llegó en 2018 la fiscalía de Nueva York, esta compañía dedicada a la colección de arte, Porsal Equities, admitió el mal uso de los certificados de reventa, ya que dijo estar comprando piezas de arte para venderla a un tercer cliente, cuando en realidad era para uso personal y privado.

La demanda de James culpa de ello a Sotheby's, que supuestamente sabía que no se trataba de una compra normal de un comerciante de arte, y que no sólo aceptó el certificado de reventa, sino que además "facilitó su creación". Según la fiscalía, Sotheby's agregó esta información falsa en 2010, y para 2015, había cometido este delito otras tres veces más.

Sotheby's, que tiene su sede principal en el acaudalado Upper East de Manhattan, vende todo tipo de artículos de lujo, desde arte hasta joyas pasando por bienes inmuebles y antigüedades. 

