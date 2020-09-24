Estás leyendo: Macron hace obligatoria una baja por paternidad de siete días para los padres primerizos

Francia Macron hace obligatoria una baja por paternidad de siete días para los padres primerizos

En una rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, Macron ha indicado que la duración de la baja por paternidad pasará de 14 a 28 días. Se trata de la primera decisión "hacia la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres", tal y como ha expresado.

El presiente francés, Emmanuel Macron. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, ha anunciado este miércoles que la baja por paternidad, que se ampliará a un mes, incluirá siete días obligatorios para los padres primerizos. 

"Cuando un niño llega al mundo no hay ninguna razón por la que sea solo su madre la que cuide de él", ha afirmado, según informaciones del diario Le Figaro.

Mayor igualdad 

Su ampliación será financiada por la Seguridad Social a un coste estimado de unos 500 millones de euros en un año completo

El mandatario galo ha especificado que es importante que exista una mayor igualdad a la hora de repartir las tareas "desde el primer día" y ha añadido que la igualdad de géneros es "el gran objetivo de su mandato". "Seguimos avanzando", ha destacado.

La medida se incluirá en el proyecto de ley de financiación de la seguridad social, que en breve se presentará al Consejo de Ministros. Su ampliación será financiada por la Seguridad Social a un coste estimado de unos 500 millones de euros en un año completo.

Los tres primeros días de la baja por paternidad serán pagados siempre por el empleador y los 25 días siguientes serán compensados por la Seguridad Social.

