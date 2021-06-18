Gaza/Jerusalén
El Ejército israelí bombardeó este jueves objetivos del movimiento islamista Hamás en la Franja de Gaza, por segunda vez esta semana y después de tres días seguidos de lanzamientos de globos incendiarios desde el enclave hacia su territorio, informó este jueves un portavoz militar.
"Durante el día de hoy, globos incendiarios fueron lanzados desde la Franja de Gaza hacia territorio israelí. En respuesta, hace poco tiempo, aviones de combate del Ejército israelí atacaron recintos militares y un sitio de lanzamiento de cohetes pertenecientes a la organización terrorista Hamás", señaló un comunicado castrense.
Fuentes de seguridad palestinas en Gaza confirmaron a Efe que los bombardeos impactaron en tres centros de entrenamiento pertenecientes a las Brigadas de Ezedin Al Kasem, brazo armado de Hamás, que controla de facto el enclave desde 2007. Además, detallaron que si bien no causaron heridos, sí produjeron daños materiales.
En respuesta al lanzamiento de globos incendiarios, el Ejército dijo haber recibido instrucciones de "aumentar el nivel de preparación para una serie de escenarios incluyendo la reanudación de hostilidades".
Los globos causaron ocho incendios en la zona, lo que eleva la cifra a más de 30 desde el comienzo de lanzamientos por parte de milicianos en Gaza el pasado día martes, según informaron medios israelíes.
Durante esa jornada, en la que se registraron 25 incendios en el sur de Israel a causa de estos ataques, el Ejército también respondió con bombardeos sobre objetivos del brazo armado de Hamás, al que responsabiliza de todas hostilidades que emanen desde la Franja.
Hamás, por su parte, señaló este jueves en un comunicado posterior a los bombardeos que si Israel "comete cualquier estupidez" contra la población de Gaza o miembros del movimiento, habrá una respuesta armada.
Estas tres jornadas de hostilidades entre Israel y las milicias de Gaza fueron las primeras desde el 21 de mayo, cuando entró en vigor una tregua "mutua, simultánea y sin condiciones" que puso fin a una escalada bélica que se prolongó durante once días, con un saldo de 255 muertos en el enclave y 13 en Israel.
