Amnistía Internacional ha otorgado su premio anual de Embajador de Conciencia a la joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg y a su movimiento de protesta, citando su "liderazgo y valentía únicos en la lucha por los Derechos Humanos".
Thunberg ha asegurado que es un "gran honor" recibir el premio por el movimiento, conocido por organizar huelgas escolares en todo el mundo para exigir acciones contra el cambio climático bajo el eslogan 'Viernes para el Futuro'. "Los Derechos Humanos y la crisis climática van mano a mano. No podemos resolver uno sin resolver el otro", ha recalcado este viernes Thunberg.
El secretario general de Amnistía Internacional, Kumi Naidoo, ha asegurado que se siente "inspirado por la determinación con la que los jóvenes activistas de todo el mundo se enfrentan a las realidades de la crisis climática".
Las huelgas en ciudades de todo el mundo se inspiraron en la protesta semanal de Thunberg a las afueras del Parlamento sueco en Estocolmo, que comenzó en agosto de 2018.
