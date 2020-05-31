Estás leyendo: Un muerto en Indianapolis por disparos durante las protestas raciales

Los disparos tuvieron lugar en el transcurso de las protestas que tenían lugar en el centro de Indianápolis y alcanzaron al menos a tres personas más.

Un hombre patea un bote de gas lacrimógeno lejos de una mujer durante una protesta contra la muerte en la custodia policial de Minneapolis del hombre afroamericano George Floyd, en Ferguson, Missouri, Estados Unidos, 31 de mayo de 2020. REUTERS / Lawrence
Un hombre patea un bote de gas lacrimógeno junto a una mujer durante una de las protestas contra la muerte de George Floyd. REUTERS / Lawrence Bryant

washington

efe

Tres personas han recibido disparos y una de ellas ha muerto la pasada noche en Indianápolis durante las protestas raciales que se desarrollan en diferentes puntos de Estados Unidos desde la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd cuando era detenido por la Policía en Mineápolis el pasado lunes.

Los disparos tuvieron lugar en el transcurso de las protestas que tenían lugar en el centro de Indianápolis y alcanzaron al menos a tres personas, explicó en rueda de prensa el jefe de la Policía de la ciudad, Randal Taylor, en declaraciones recogidas por la CNN.

Las autoridades no han dado por el momento más detalles de cómo fue el tiroteo y han pedido a los ciudadanos que eviten la zona de los incidentes.

Las protestas y disturbios raciales volvieron este sábado a las calles de distintas ciudades de Estados Unidos, con Mineápolis (Minesota) como epicentro, donde miles de personas se manifestaron contra la violencia policial contra los afroamericanos, pese a que se declararon toques de queda en varias zonas.

