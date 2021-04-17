El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU se ha querellado contra Roger Stone, un estratega republicano y excolaborador del expresidente Donald Trump, por evadir cerca de 2 millones de dólares en impuestos, según informó este viernes NBC.
La demanda, también dirigida contra la esposa de Stone, acusa al matrimonio de no haber pagado 1.590.361 dólares en impuestos sobre la renta entre 2007 y 2011 y otros 407.036 dólares en 2018.
El Departamento de Justicia interpuso la demanda en un tribunal de Fort Lauderdele, en Florida, donde reside el estratega.
Stone, de 68 años, fue condenado en febrero de 2020 a 40 meses de cárcel por los delitos de mentir al Congreso, obstrucción y manipulación de testigos en el marco de la investigación sobre la llamada trama rusa.
El estratega republicano, sin embargo, nunca llegó a ingresar en prisión gracias a la ayuda que le brindó Trump que primero conmutó su pena y después, días antes de dejar el poder, le indultó junto a decenas de personas más.
Stone había sido condenado después de semanas de luchas internas dentro del Departamento de Justicia y de que el exfiscal general William Barr emitiera una recomendación en la que instaba a rebajar la petición inicial de castigo.
Eso provocó que varios fiscales que llevaban el caso dimitieran y denunciaran presiones de altos cargos del Departamento de Justicia para que trataran a Stone de manera "diferente y más indulgente" durante su juicio debido a su relación con Trump.
Caracterizado por su estilo provocador, Stone es un veterano asesor político republicano entre cuyos clientes figuraron los expresidentes Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) y Richard Nixon (1969-1974) y cuyo lema favorito es: "No admitas nada, niégalo todo y lanza un contraataque".
Stone, que asesoró durante años a Trump y trabajó hasta agosto de 2015 en su primera campaña electoral, fue detenido por el FBI en enero de 2019 en su residencia en Fort Lauderdale.
