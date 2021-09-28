El Gobierno británico ve señales de estabilización en las gasolineras

londresActualizado:
El ministro británico de Transportes, Grant Shapps, afirmó este martes que se ven las primeras "señales tentativas" de que la actual presión sobre las gasolineras del Reino Unido a causa del pánico de la población por el desabastecimiento está comenzando a aflojarse hacia la "estabilización".
En declaraciones emitidas por la BBC, Shapps aseguró que hay más combustible en las estaciones de servicio que en días previos pero reconoció que esto no tendrá un impacto inmediato a la hora de aliviar las largas filas de vehículos que esperan para llenar los depósitos ante los surtidores.
"Se ven ahora las primeras y muy tentativas señales de estabilización en las reservas, que aún no se reflejarán en las filas (de automóviles)", señaló, al tiempo que remarcó que este martes, por primera vez en los últimos días, "hemos visto más combustible en las gasolineras".
Shapps insistió en que "al igual que dijeron ayer representantes de la industria, cuanto antes podamos todos regresar a nuestros hábitos normales de compra, antes volverá esta situación a la normalidad".
El Ejército está preparado por si fuera necesaria su intervención para transportar combustible
El estado de inquietud vivido desde hace días motivó que el Gobierno británico ordenara la noche del lunes a los conductores de camiones cisterna del Ejército que estuvieran listos para intervenir en caso de requerirse su colaboración para llevar tanques de combustible a las gasolineras ante la escasez de conductores que sufre el Reino Unido.
Los chóferes militares, que serán formados de manera urgente, transportarán la gasolina allí "donde más se necesite y para dar mayores garantías de que el suministro de combustible sigue siendo robusto", según indicó en un comunicado el Ejecutivo.
