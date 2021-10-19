Estás leyendo: El Gobierno nombra embajador ante la UNESCO al exministro Rodríguez Uribes

Se incorporará a su puesto después de la Asamblea General de la organización, que se celebrará en la primera mitad de noviembre.

El exministro de Cultura y Deportes José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes el nombramiento del exministro José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes como nuevo embajador ante la Organización para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (UNESCO), según han informado fuentes gubernamentales.

El que fuera ministro de Cultura y Deportes en el Gobierno hasta la remodelación acometida por el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, el pasado mes de julio es profesor universitario, han incidido las fuentes.

Rodríguez Uribes dará el relevo en el cargo a Juan Andrés Perelló, que fue nombrado en agosto de 2018 y por tanto lleva ya más de tres años en el puesto, el tiempo habitual de permanencia de los embajadores.

No obstante, el nuevo embajador no se incorporará a su puesto hasta después de la Asamblea General de la UNESCO que se celebrará en la primera mitad de noviembre y donde Perelló seguirá representando a España.

