Estás leyendo: Japón sacrifica 330.000 pollos por un brote de gripe aviar

Público
Público

Granja pollos Japón sacrifica 330.000 pollos por un brote de gripe aviar

El gobierno japonés ha asegurado que se tomarán las medidas necesarias para "impedir que se extienda la infección".

Gallinas enjauladas. /Pixabay
Gallinas enjauladas. — PIXABAY

tokio

agencias

Las autoridades japonesas sacrificarán este jueves a alrededor de 330.000 pollos en una granja de cría situada al oeste del país tras detectar un brote de gripe aviar. La operación de sacrificio comenzará en una granja en la ciudad de Mitoyo después de que el Gobierno de la prefectura Kagawa haya confirmado el que es el primer foco de esta enfermedad en lo que va de temporada.

El propietario de la explotación agrícola avisó este miércoles a las autoridades tras encontrarse un número cada vez mayor de pollos muertos, lo que llevó al gobierno regional a restringir el movimiento de aves de corral y huevos en los alrededores de la granja. El gobierno japonés ha asegurado que se tomarán las medidas necesarias para "impedir que se extienda la infección".

El sacrificio de animales por contagio de enfermedades no solo se produce fuera del territorio nacional. Este verano el Gobierno de Aragón ordenó sacrificar 97.000 visones de un granja, en este caso, por contagio de coronavirus. La decisión se apoyó en la ley nacional de sanidad animal y se tomó por el "elevado grado de incertidumbre". El consejero de Agricultura, Ganadería y Medio Ambiente, Joaquín Olona, insistió en que no era posible conocer si hubo trasmisión de personas a animales o viceversa. 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público