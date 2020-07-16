Estás leyendo: Aragón ordena sacrificar los 92.700 visones de una granja para prevenir el contagio por la covid-19

En mayo ya se procedió a la "inmovilización cautelar" de la granja cuando siete de sus trabajadores dieron positivo por covid-19 y que ya están "sanos", pero no hay certeza sobre si ha habido o no transmisión de personas a animales o viceversa.

Des hace un mes se ha informado de visones infectados en varias granjas holandesas. / TheAnimalDay.org
Imagen de archio de visones enjaulados en una granja / TheAnimalDay.org

El Gobierno de Aragón ha ordenado este jueves el sacrificio de la totalidad de los visones, 92.700, de una explotación de La Puebla de Valverde (Teruel), una medida "drástica", después de que hayan aumentado los contagios entre los animales en los cuatro test realizados desde mayo.

La decisión, basada en la ley nacional de sanidad animal, se tomó anoche por parte de las administraciones involucradas, ha informado en rueda de prensa el consejero de Agricultura, Ganadería y Medio Ambiente, Joaquín Olona, quien ha explicado que la Dirección General de Calidad y Sanidad Alimentaria ya procedió a la "inmovilización cautelar" de la granja el 22 de mayo cuando 7 de sus trabajadores dieron positivo por la covid-19 y que ya están "sanos".

El consejero ha insistido en que "no se puede trasladar ninguna certeza" sobre si ha habido o no transmisión de personas a animales o viceversa y que es precisamente el "elevado grado de incertidumbre" existente el que ha llevado a tomar esta "drástica decisión", que ha sido comunicada este jueves a la empresa propietaria de la granja, Secapiel, que ha mostrado su colaboración y a quien ha agradecido su "responsabilidad".

