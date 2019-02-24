Público
Venezuela Guaidó confirma que se reunirá con el vicepresidente de EEUU en Bogotá

Mike Pence se unirá a la reunión del Grupo de Lima, conformado por 14 estados latinoamericanos. 

Juan Guaidó en la frontera entre Venezuela y Colombia. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó anunció este sábado que participará el próximo lunes en la reunión del Grupo de Lima, en Bogotá en la que estará el vicepresidente de los EEUU, Mike Pence.

"Anuncio que el día lunes participaré en esa cumbre, en ese grupo, en esa reunión del Grupo de Lima, para reunirnos con todos los cancilleres de la región y también Mike Pence, para discutir posibles acciones diplomáticas", manifestó Guaidó.

El líder autoproclamado hizo esa declaración en la ciudad colombiana de Cúcuta en la que estuvo acompañado por el presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, y el secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro.
El Grupo de Lima, integrado por las naciones más pobladas del continente americano, se reunirá el lunes en Bogotá para abordar la situación en Venezuela.

En sus orígenes, el Grupo de Lima estaba compuesto por un bloque de 14 naciones apoyado desde fuera por EEUU y que suma más del 90 % de la población americana: Argentina, Brasil, Canadá, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Guyana y Santa Lucía.

Por su lado, Almagro afirmó que lo ocurrido en los puentes fronterizos entre Colombia y Venezuela muestra la "absoluta falta de sentido humano del usurpador", en referencia al presidente electo Nicolás Maduro.

"Saludamos el ingreso de ayuda humanitaria en Venezuela, lo consideramos un paso importante por haber quebrado la prohibición dictatorial y haber tenido que superar la represión madurista", dijo Almagro.

