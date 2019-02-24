El director general de Migración Colombia, Christian Krüger Sarmiento, anunció este sábado el cierre de todos los pasos fronterizos con Venezuela en el departamento de Norte de Santander los días 24 y 25 de febrero para evaluar los daños ocasionados durante el envío de ayuda humanitaria.
"La medida, que fue tomada por el presidente de la República, Iván Duque Márquez, obedece a la necesidad de evaluar los daños ocasionados a las instalaciones gubernamentales establecidas en la zona de frontera de Norte de Santander" hoy, dijo Krüger en un comunicado.
Según el funcionario, con el cierre se busca además "realizar las reparaciones necesarias para la correcta prestación de los servicios, tras los incidentes registrados durante el paso de las ayudas humanitarias hacia Venezuela" este sábado.
Además, el ministro de Exteriores colombiano, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, elevó hoy en Cúcuta a 285 el número de personas que resultaron heridas durante los disturbios generados por el paso de la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela desde Colombia.
Trujillo señaló que 255 de los heridos son ciudadanos venezolanos y los 30 restantes colombianos, a la vez que agregó que la mayoría de ellos resultaron afectados por gases lacrimógenos y por el "uso de armas no convencionales".
Además, el canciller aseguró que, de las víctimas, 37 "han requerido hospitalización", por lo que fueron trasladados a centros médicos de la zona.
Bloqueo de puentes clave
Las autoridades venezolanas bloquearon el paso en el puente internacional Francisco de Paula Santander de los primeros camiones con ayuda humanitaria provenientes de Colombia y lanzaron gases lacrimógenos contra los manifestantes que los acompañaban.
De igual forma, en el puente Simón Bolívar, que conecta Cúcuta con San Antonio, miembros de la Policía Nacional Bolivariana (PNB) de ese país cortaron el paso a los manifestantes que les pedían que permitieran el ingreso de los cargamentos.
