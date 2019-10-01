Público
Protestas Hong King Herido de bala un manifestante en Hong Kong, según la prensa local

Una fuente policial anónima citada por el diario 'South China Morning Post' ha confirmado que algunos agentes dispararon varias veces al aire en el distrito de Tsuen Wan, y que uno de los tiros alcanzó a un hombre.

Los manifestantes antigubernamentales huyeron del gas lacrimógeno durante las protestas en el Día Nacional en Hong Kong, China.EFE / EPA / FAZRY ISMAIL

Un manifestante ha recibido hoy un disparo en el pecho por parte de la Policía de Hong Kong y se encuentra en estado crítico, informó el diario hongkonés South China Morning Post.

Una fuente policial anónima citada por el rotativo confirmó que los agentes dispararon varias veces al aire en el distrito de Tsuen Wan, y que uno de los tiros alcanzó a un hombre.

En un vídeo compartido en redes sociales se puede ver a un joven que se identifica como Tsang Chi-kin tumbado en el suelo, con sangre brotando del pecho, y que pide ser trasladado al hospital. "Me duele el pecho, llevadme al hospital. Necesito ir al hospital", exclama el chico.

Un amigo del herido, desplazado al Hospital Princess Margaret de Hong Kong, dijo al rotativo que el afectado -identificado como Tsang Chi-kin- está recibiendo tratamiento quirúrgico en el citado centro hospitalario. Según la fuente, el paciente es estudiante de quinto grado, al que, en el sistema educativo hongkonés, solo pueden acceder alumnos de al menos 16 años.

Fotos publicadas por los medios hongkoneses muestran al hombre, poco después, recibiendo atención médica, con una máscara de oxígeno sobre la cara, y con el pecho descubierto, en el que se ven rastros de sangre. Contactada por Efe, la Policía dijo estar tratando de verificar la información.

Decenas de miles de manifestantes salieron hoy a las calles de Hong Kong a pesar de que las protestas convocadas no contaban con autorización policial para conmemorar lo que llamaron "día de luto nacional", mientras que en la China continental se celebra el septuagésimo aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular.

Las protestas, que se convirtieron en masivas en junio a raíz de una polémica propuesta de ley de extradición, se han sucedido casi cuatro meses en la región administrativa especial y han mutado hasta convertirse en un movimiento que busca una mejora de los mecanismos democráticos que la rigen y una oposición al autoritarismo de Pekín.

No obstante, algunos manifestantes han optado por tácticas más radicales que la protesta pacífica y los enfrentamientos violentos con la Policía son habituales.

