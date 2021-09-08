Estás leyendo: Identifican a dos víctimas más del 11-S veinte años después de los atentados

Identifican a dos víctimas más del 11-S veinte años después de los atentados

Un 40% de las 2.753 personas fallecidas por los ataques a las Torres Gemelas de Nueva York  aun no han sido identificadas formalmente.

Bomberos y equipos rescate trabajan en los restos de las Torres Gemelas del World Trade Center de Nueva York, dos días después de los atentados del 11-S. EFE/EPA/BETH A. KEISER / POOL
Bomberos y equipos rescate trabajan en los restos de las Torres Gemelas del World Trade Center de Nueva York, dos días después de los atentados del 11-S. BETH A. KEISER / POOL / EFE/EPA

Nueva York

Actualizado:

La Oficina del Médico Forense de Nueva York anunció este martes que ha identificado a dos nuevas víctimas de los atentados del 11-S, una información que se revela a escasos días del 20 aniversario del ataque terrorista.

Dorothy Morgan, de la localidad de Hempstead, al este de la ciudad de Nueva York, es la víctima número 1.646 que se ha conseguido identificar, mientras que la 1.647 es un hombre del que no se ha revelado su identidad a petición de sus familiares.

Desde octubre de 2019, las autoridades neoyorquinas no anunciaban nuevas identificaciones, que en esta ocasión han sido posible a través de los análisis de ADN de los restos que se recuperaron del lugar del suceso que se cobró las vidas de 2.753 personas el 11 de septiembre de 2001.

Más de 1.100 víctimas o un 40% de los fallecidos aun no han sido identificados formalmente.

Un hombre y una mujer pasan junto a una pared llena de carteles de los desaparecidos tras el ataque al World Trade Center en Nueva York el 11-S. EFE / EPA / TANNEN MAURY
Un hombre y una mujer pasan junto a una pared llena de carteles de los desaparecidos tras el ataque al World Trade Center en Nueva York el 11-S. TANNEN MAURY / EFE/EPA

"Hace 20 años, prometimos a las familias del World Trade Center que haríamos todo lo que hiciera falta durante el tiempo que hiciera falta para identificar a sus seres queridos, y con estas dos nuevas identificaciones, seguimos cumpliendo con esa sagrada obligación", dijo en un comunicado la médico forense jefe de la ciudad de Nueva York, Barbara Sampson.

"No importa cuándo tiempo pase desde el 11 de septiembre de 2001, nunca lo olvidaremos, y nos comprometemos a usar todas las herramientas a nuestra disposición para asegurarnos que todos a los que perdimos puedan volver a reunirse con sus familias", agregó.

El esfuerzo de identificación de las víctimas del 11-S es la investigación forense más grande y compleja de la historia de EEUU.

Recientemente, la Oficina del Médico Forense ha adoptado la tecnología de secuenciación de ADN de nueva generación (NGS, sus siglas en inglés), que también se ha utilizado en la identificación de los restos de militares estadounidenses. 

