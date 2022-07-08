Estás leyendo: Las imágenes del atentado que ha acabado con la vida del ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe

Público
Público

Las imágenes del atentado que ha acabado con la vida del ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe

El exmandatario ha llegado al hospital sin pulsaciones vitales después de que un hombre le disparara por la espalda durante un mitin electoral.

Público

madrid

Actualizado:
  • El ex primer ministro japonés, Shinzo Abe, observa después de llegar para su discurso en Nara.

    REUTERS

    1 de 7

    Tragedia en plena campaña electoral

    Shinzo Abe se encontraba en un acto de campaña para las elecciones parciales a la Cámara Alta de la Dieta (el Parlamento de Japón) que se celebran este domingo, cuando ha sido atacado este viernes 8 de julio.

  • shinzo abe

    ASAHI SHIMBUN / reuters

    2 de 7

    Los operativos médicos no han logrado reanimarle

    El político ha sido trasladado hasta el hospital, pero ha llegado en estado crítico, en paro cardiorrespiratorio, y los operativos sanitarios no han podido salvarle la vida.

  • shinzo abe

    YOMIURI SHIMBUN / AFP

    3 de 7

    Herido de muerte

    A pesar de que se han puesto todos los medios materiales posibles a disposición de los servicios sanitarios, no se ha podido detener la hemorragia y el ex primer ministro ha fallecido.

  • shinzo abe

    ISSEI KATO / reuters

    4 de 7

    Los asistentes al evento de campaña, impactados

    Algunos testigos han grabado lo ocurrido y afirman que se oyeron dos disparos en el lugar de los hechos justo antes de que Abe se desplomara.

  • shinzo abe

    ISSEI KATO / reuters

    5 de 7

    Una desgracia poco usual en la política japonesa

    El primer ministro de Japón, Fumio Kishida, ha lamentado este viernes la muerte de su "buen amigo y gran político" Shinzo Abe y ha recordado su visión reformista e innovadora de la política.

  • shinzo abe

    efe

    6 de 7

    La sociedad internacional, conmocionada por el asesinato de Abe

    Tanto los principales cargos políticos japoneses, como la Unión Europea, Estados Unidos, Ecuador y otros tantos países han lamentado el asesinato atroz del mandatario este 8 de julio. En la imagen, la pareja de Shinzo Abe sale de la estación de tren de Nara (ciudad donde han tenido lugar los hechos).

  • shinzo abe

    ASAHI SHIMBUN / reuters

    7 de 7

    El agresor, un exmilitar 

    Un hombre de 41 años, exmiembro de las Fuerzas Marítimas de Autodefensa (la rama naval del Ejército japonés), ha sido detenido en el acto como presunto autor del crimen.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas