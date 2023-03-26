Newsletters

Las imágenes de un mundo a oscuras por la Hora del Planeta

Los monumentos emblemáticos de ciudades de todo el globo se unen a la iniciativa de WWF para mandar un mensaje claro y conjunto: la humanidad necesita de medidas urgentes para paliar los efectos de la crisis climática de inmediato.

  • México, en la Hora del Planeta.

    Francisco Guasco (Efe)

    1 de 5

    El mundo se suma a la Hora del Planeta

    La Hora del Planeta es un proyecto impulsado por la organización WWF que busca apagar las luces de edificios, hogares, empresas y monumentos durante sesenta minutos en más de 190 países. Históricamente, se centró en la lucha contra la crisis climática, pero en los últimos años también ha incidido en la necesidad de alertar sobre la pérdida de biodiversidad.

  • México, en la Hora del Planeta.

    Francisco Guasco (EFE)

    2 de 5

    Revertir la crisis climática

    "El objetivo es mostrar que somos parte de un esfuerzo global para llamar la atención sobre la urgencia de medidas para detener la crisis climática y revertir la disminución de la biodiversidad, que ya está afectando la vida de las personas en todo el mundo", indicó Giselli Cavalcanti, analista de WWF Brasil.

  • Murcia, en la Hora del Planeta.

    Juan Carlos Caval (EFE)

    3 de 5

    Murcia apaga las luces

    La Catedral de Murcia es uno de los edificios que no se han iluminado en la noche de este sábado en el marco de la iniciativa mundial la Hora del Planeta a la que un año más se ha sumado el Ayuntamiento de Murcia.

  • Kuala Lumpur, en la hora del planeta.

    FAZRY ISMAIL (efe)

    4 de 5

    Kuala Lumpur, a oscuras

    El mundo entero, atento a las Torres Petronas, iluminadas tras ser apagadas por una hora dentro de las celebraciones de la Hora del Planeta, este sábado en Kuala Lumpur, Malasia.

  • Río de Janeiro, en la Hora del Planeta.

    André Coelho (Efe)

    5 de 5

    El compromiso de Brasil contra el cambio climático

    Brasil se sumó este sábado a una nueva edición de la Hora del Planeta, iniciativa internacional símbolo de la lucha contra el cambio climático, apagando las luces de Cristo Redentor de Río de Janeiro.

