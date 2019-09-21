Público
Incendio Incendia su apartamento mientras quemaba las cartas de amor de su exnovio

La joven, quien usó un soplete para quemar las misivas, deberá pagar 4.000 dólares por los daños causados por el fuego.

El incendio se produjo en este edificio de Lincoln, en Nebraska. / GOOGLE

Una mujer años provocó un incendio en su apartamento de Lincoln (Nebraska) cuando quemaba cartas de amor de su exnovio, informó la Policía de la localidad estadounidense.

La joven —de diecinueve años y cuya identidad no ha trascendido— usó un soplete para quemar las misivas de su expareja, informa AP.

Tras prenderles fuego, abandonó el cuarto y se desplazó a otra habitación para descansar un rato, sin percatarse de que no se había apagado.

Posteriormente, la mujer se despertó y advirtió que la alfombra de la habitación donde había quemado las cartas estaba en llamas.

No hubo heridos y los bomberos de Lincoln lograron extinguir el incendio con celeridad, aunque la joven deberá pagar 4.000 dólares por los daños causados en el edificio.

