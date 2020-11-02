Un incendio destruye una quincena de carpas en el campo de refugiados de Samos

atenas (Grecia)Actualizado:
Un incendio destruyó esta madrugada una quincena de carpas en el campo de refugiados de la isla griega de Samos, en el archipiélago Dodecaneso, sin que hubiera que lamentar víctimas, informó el Ministerio griego de Migración.
Por ahora se desconocen las causas del fuego que se declaró en la parte exterior del campo y no llegó a afectar la estructura organizada.
Según declaró el alcalde de Samos oriental, Yorgos Stanzos, el incendio se desató en torno a las cuatro de la madrugada (02.00 GMT) y se propagó con gran rapidez, pero la policía y los bomberos pudieron evacuar el lugar y evitar así que hubiera heridos.
En el campamento de Samos viven actualmente unas 4.200 personas, según los datos oficiales del ministerio.
En la madrugada del 9 de septiembre otro fuego destruyó completamente el campo de Moria en la isla de Lesbos, donde vivían hacinados más de 10.000 migrantes.
El incendio de este lunes se produce tan solo tres días después del gran terremoto de magnitud 6,8 en la escala de Richter que sacudió el Egeo oriental, donde la actividad sísmica continúa, aunque con temblores de baja intensidad.
A pesar de que el epicentro tan solo se encontraba a poco más de una decena de kilómetros de Samos, y a una profundidad de diez kilómetros en el mar, en la isla solo hubo que lamentar dos víctimas mortales y nueve heridos, mientras que los mayores daños se produjeron en la ciudad turca de Esmirna, situada a unos 60 kilómetros, donde hasta el momento se han recuperado 69 cadáveres.
