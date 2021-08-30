MadridActualizado:
Sayed Sadaat, que fue ministro afgano de Comunicaciones entre 2016 y 2018, trabaja estos días como rider en Leipzig (Este de Alemania), huyendo de la corrupción en la política y la inseguridad en su país, según recogen medios locales.
Según informó en primer lugar el Leiziger Volkszeitung, el antiguo político afgano huyó en 2020 de su país y, mientras encuentra un trabajo relacionado con su formación en informática y telecomunicaciones y continúa aprendiendo alemán, reparte comida a domicilio con una bicicleta.
"Llevo una vida sencilla", asegura Sadaat sobre su rutina de cuatro horas diarias de clases de alemán y seis de rider, que le suponen unos 1.200 kilómetros mensuales a sus 49 años.
La noticia de su transformación está causando sensación en las redes sociales y más allá, según explica en twitter el periodista que descubrió la historia, Jona Mania-Schegel.
Sadaat creció en el sureste de Afganistán, pero marchó a Oxford (Reino Unido) a estudiar, de hecho tiene también la nacionalidad británica, y trabajó brevemente en Suiza.
Pero en 2016 recibió una oferta desde Kabul para integrarse en el Ministerio de Comunicaciones y Tecnologías de la Información, y decidió regresar a su país. Apenas cuatro meses más tarde wel ministro cayó por un caso de corrupción y él se vio catapultado a lo más alto de su departamento.
En este puesto logró ciertos avances, como apunta el Frankfurter Rundschau: 10 millones de conexiones móviles a internet y unas 45.000 conexiones de telefonía fija en apenas dos años.
Pero Sadaat sufrió muchas presiones internas dentro del Ejecutivo, donde siempre se sintió desplazado. Según declaró al Leipziger Wochenzeitung le forzaron a dejar su puesto en 2018.
Decidió entonces volver al sector privado en su país, pero el deterioro de la situación de seguridad le llevó a marcharse dos años más tarde y buscar refugio en Alemania, convencido de que profesionalmente tenía más oportunidades laborales en este país que en Reino Unido.
