madrid
Quince parlamentarias han firmado una exhortación pública en la que reclaman al recién electo presidente de Perú, Pedro Castillo, que no incluya "a personas vinculadas con actos de violencia contra las mujeres, niñas y niños peruanos" en su gabinete ministerial, puesto que el Bicentenario de la Independencia peruana "debe iniciarse dando mensajes de compromiso con las mujeres" del país, señalan.
El escrito ha sido difundido por redes sociales horas antes de que Castillo anuncie quién será el próximo Primer Ministro del país. Algunos de los nombres que suenan para el puesto son la vicepresidenta, Dina Boluarte, o el excongresista Roger Nájar, que dejó embarazada a una menor de catorce años cuando él tenía cerca de treinta, además de haber sido denunciado por el impago de la necesaria manutención de la hija de la misma menor.
Se desconoce el Consejo de Ministros peruano
Desde que el pasado 19 de julio, el órgano supremo electoral peruano, el Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, hiciera oficial la victoria de Pedro Castillo se desconoce quiénes compondrán su equipo de Gobierno, aunque se especula que podrían ser el economista Pedro Francke y el médico Hernando Cevallos para las carteras de Economía y Salud, respectivamente.
Aunque inicialmente estaba previsto que el Consejo de Ministros tomara juramento en la tarde del 28 de julio, luego de que lo hiciera Castillo, finalmente se ha pospuesto para mañana, viernes 30.
