Golfo de Omán Irán acusa a EEUU de responsabilizarle sin pruebas del ataque contra dos cargueros

El ministro iraní de Asuntos Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, también ha criticado al país estadounidense por "sabotear la diplomacia".

El ministro iraní de Asuntos Exteriores, Javad Zarif, participa en el Foro Económico Mundial de Davos (Suiza). REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

El ministro iraní de Asuntos Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, ha acusado hoy a Estados Unidos y sus aliados de "sabotear la diplomacia", al responsabilizar "sin ninguna evidencia" a Irán de los ataques del jueves contra dos cargueros en el mar de Omán.

"Que EEUU lanzara inmediatamente acusaciones contra Irán, sin ninguna evidencia objetiva o circunstancial, solo hace más claro que el equipo B está moviéndose al plan B: sabotear la diplomacia y ocultar su terrorismo económico contra Irán", denunció Zarif en Twitter.

El jefe de la diplomacia iraní se refiere con equipo B al formado por el asesor de seguridad nacional estadounidense John Bolton; el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu; y el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman.

"Advertí exactamente de este escenario hace algunos meses, no porque sea adivino, sino porque conozco de donde viene el equipo B", dijo Zarif, quien ya calificó ayer el ataque de "sospechoso".

Dos barcos cisterna, uno propiedad de un armador noruego y otro japonés, sufrieron el jueves 14 de junio varios impactos y explosiones mientras salían del estrecho de Ormuz, a unas 30 millas de la costa de Irán, uno de cuyos barcos rescató a los 44 miembros de la tripulación.

13/06/2019.- Imagen que muestra el presunto buque petrolero noruego Front Altair en llamas, este jueves en el golfo de Omán (Omán). EFE/ Stringer

Imagen que muestra el presunto buque petrolero noruego Front Altair en llamas, este jueves en el golfo de Omán (Omán). EFE/ Stringer

El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo, acusó a Irán de estar detrás de lo sucedido y lo justificó en "los "informes de inteligencia, las armas empleadas y el nivel de conocimiento necesario para ejecutar la operación", entre otros. También insistió en que son similares a los ataques registrados el mes pasado en un puerto emiratí contra cuatro petroleros, de los que Washington también responsabilizó a Teherán, que negó este extremo.

Por su parte, el Gobierno saudí calificó de "ataque terrorista" lo sucedido, pero no señaló quién estaría detrás de los hechos.

Los ataques de ayer coincidieron con la visita en Teherán del primer ministro japonés, Shinzo Abe, quien trató de interceder ante las autoridades iraníes para rebajar precisamente las tensiones entre Irán y EEUU en Oriente Medio.

El líder supremo de Irán, Ali Jameneí, cerró la puerta al diálogo y la mediación, al asegurar a Abe que no iba a negociar de nuevo con Estados Unidos, ni tenía ningún mensaje que transmitir al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

