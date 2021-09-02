Estás leyendo: Irlanda multa con 225 millones a WhatsApp por violar la normativa europea de protección de datos

Irlanda multa con 225 millones a WhatsApp por violar la normativa europea de protección de datos

La investigación comenzó en diciembre de 2018 por la falta de transparencia de la aplicación de mensajería propiedad de Facebook. 

Whatsapp
Imagen del logo de Whatsapp. EFE

madrid

La Comisión de Protección de Datos de Irlanda (DPC, por sus siglas en inglés) ha impuesto este jueves una multa de 225 millones de euros a la aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp, propiedad de Facebook, por haber violado la normativa europea de protección de datos (RGPD).

La DPC es el máximo regulador de Facebook y sus filiales en todo lo que se refiere a datos porque la tecnológica estadounidense tiene registrada en Irlanda la matriz de sus operaciones europeas.

La investigación comenzó en diciembre de 2018. El motivo era la falta de transparencia de WhatsApp a la hora de informar a sus usuarios y no usuarios, sobre todo de los aspectos referidos al procesamiento de información entre WhatsApp y otras empresas y aplicaciones de Facebook.

Además de la sanción, el regulador irlandés ha remitido a WhatsApp una serie de instrucciones para que sus procesos sobre datos personales cumplan con la normativa europea.

En septiembre del año pasado, Facebook amenazó con dejar de dar servicio en Europa en caso de que la DPC obligara a la empresa a dejar de transferir datos desde la Unión Europea a Estados Unidos.

