El Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S) expulsó hoy a 21 diputados que no apoyaron ayer, jueves, al Gobierno de Mario Draghi durante el voto de confianza en la Cámara de los Diputados, confirmaron fuentes de dicha formación. Estos se suman a los 15 senadores que ya han sido alejados del partido igualmente por no respaldar el Gobierno de Draghi, en este caso durante la votación en el Senado del día 17. El partido, que somete a consulta de sus bases algunas cuestiones como la investidura de Draghi, explicó que los parlamentarios "se deben ajustar a lo que votan directamente los inscritos", que en su mayoría habían decidido apoyar el Ejecutivo de Draghi.

Así, el M5S justificó la expulsión tanto de quienes votaron "no" como de quienes se abstuvieron o no participaron en la investidura de Draghi en la Cámara de los Diputados, que se saldó con 535 votos a favor, 56 en contra y 5 abstenciones, cuatro de ellas del M5S. El jefe político del partido, Vito Crimi, ya había avanzado antes de la sesión en la Cámara de los Diputados que los parlamentarios que no se expresaran a favor de Draghi se quedarían fuera del partido, algo que se interpretó como un aviso desincentivador, pero aún así no logró evitar que esta veintena de diputados se desviaran de la línea oficial.

Entre los parlamentarios expulsados se encuentran importantes miembros del M5S como la exministra Barbara Lezzi o Nicola Morra, actual presidente de la Comisión parlamentaria Antimafia. Por su parte, Alessandro di Battista, principal referente de la facción activista del M5S que abandonó la formación en protesta al apoyo a Draghi, ha anunciado que mañana, sábado, se conectará en directo en las redes sociales para hablar sobre la situación.

El M5S vive un momento de división entre la corriente más rebelde y la institucional, que gobernó el país durante los últimos dos años y medio bajo la presidencia de Giuseppe Conte.