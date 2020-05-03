Italia registró 174 muertos el último día, la cifra más baja en ocho semanas

roma
Italia registró 174 fallecidos con coronavirus las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde hace más de ocho semanas y los muertos son ya 28.884, según los datos ofrecidos por Protección Civil.
Los contagios también siguen la curva descendente y el último día han aumentado en 1.389, hasta los 210.717 casos totales desde que se detectó el primer caso autóctono el 21 de febrero.
Las personas actualmente positivas son 100.179, lo que supone una reducción de 525 las últimas 24 horas, y un total de 81.654 ya se han curado. El 81% de los positivos actuales están en aislamiento domiciliario, y siguen reduciéndose las personas hospitalizadas, que son algo más de 17.000 en todo el país, y unas 1.500 están ingresadas en cuidados intensivos.
Lombardía, en el norte de Italia, sigue siendo la región más afectada, con más de 77.000 casos totales y 14.200 fallecidos, pero el ritmo también se está reduciendo y el último día los muertos fueron 42.
Le siguen Piemonte y Emilia Romaña, con 27.000 y 26.000 casos, respectivamente.No se han registrado muertos el último día en cuatro regiones, Basilicata, Calabria, Umbria y Cerdeña.
Italia comienza mañana, lunes, la fase dos de las medidas contra esta epidemia, con una reapertura lenta y gradual de actividades económicas y el alivio de algunas restricciones de movimiento.
