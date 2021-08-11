ROMA
La ciudad italiana de Siracusa (Sicilia, sur) alcanzó este miércoles los 48,8 grados de temperatura, según el Servicio Informativo Agrometeorológico (SIAS) del gobierno regional, en plena ola de calor que está abrasando la zona meridional del país.
De ser validada, esta temperatura supondría un nuevo récord en Europa tras la mayor marca registrada oficialmente con anterioridad, los 48 grados de Atenas en 1977, explicó el meteorólogo Manuel Mazzoleni al portal especializado 3Bmeteo. En 1999 se alcanzaron los 48,5 grados en una estación no oficial de Catenanuova, también en Sicilia, pero no se confirmaron. Este miércoles, en la isla italiana se han superado los 45 grados en varios puntos, especialmente en áreas del interior.
Italia vive la semana más cálida del año y toda su zona sur se encuentra en alerta debido a un ola de calor provocada por un anticiclón subtropical africano bautizado como "Lucifero" (Lucifer) y que se mantendrá al menos hasta el fin de la semana. En la isla de Cerdeña se han alcanzado picos de 43,1 grados, en Calabria (la punta de la Bota italiana) se rozaron los 42; y en Campania, con capital en Nápoles, y en el Lazio, Roma, se llegó a los 40 grados.
Esta situación ha agravado los numerosos incendios que se extienden por la Italia meridional, sobre todo en Sicilia, donde se ha tenido que evacuar a los habitantes de algunas zonas, y en Calabria se ha movilizado al Ejército para luchar contra el fuego.
En esta jornada de miércoles se ha solicitado el apoyo aéreo en un total de 32 focos: diez en Calabria, 9 en Sicilia, 4 en Cerdeña, 4 en Basilicata, 2 en Campania, 2 en Lacio y 2 en Apulia. La asociación agrícola Coldiretti ha estimado que la ola de calor ha hecho que los incendios se tripliquen en comparación con la media entre el 2008 y el 2020.
