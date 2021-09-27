Estás leyendo: Un joven lanza un huevo a Macron durante un salón de gastronomía en Lyon

Público
Público

Un joven lanza un huevo a Macron durante un salón de gastronomía en Lyon

El individuo, que gritó "viva la revolución" tras el lanzamiento, ha sido reducido por el servicio de seguridad del presidente.

Emmanuel Macron en La Feria Internacional de Hostelería y Restauración en la ciudad de Lyon
Emmanuel Macron en La Feria Internacional de Hostelería y Restauración en la ciudad de Lyon. POOL / reuters

Madrid

Actualizado:

Un joven, por el momento sin identicar, ha lanzado este lunes un huevo al presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, durante una visita a la Feria Internacional de Hostelería y Restauración en la ciudad de Lyon.

El huevo ha rebotado en el hombro de Macron sin romperse y el individuo, que gritó "viva la revolución" tras el lanzamiento, ha sido rápidamente reducido por el servicio de seguridad del mandatario.

"Si tiene algo que decirme, que venga", ha dicho Macron tras el impacto del huevo, según ha recogido Le Figaro. Por el momento no se conoce el motivo exacto por el que el joven ha agredido al presidente francés.

El jefe del Estado había tenido hasta ese momento una visita bastante plácida a este salón, donde algunos de los restauradores presentes le agradecieron las ayudas durante los peores meses de la pandemia.

Macron anunció que estarán exentas de impuestos las propinas que se paguen con tarjeta de crédito, una de las reivindicaciones de los trabajadores del sector. A siete meses de las elecciones presidenciales, está multiplicando los contactos con el público. En uno de ellos el pasado 8 de junio sufrió una agresión. Entonces se encontraba en la localidad de Tain-L'Hermitage y recibió un cachete de un individuo, que fue rápidamente condenado por esos hechos a 4 meses de prisión.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público