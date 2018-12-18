Público
Monedas de Kenia Kenia sustituye en sus monedas a políticos por los animales de sus parques nacionales

“Es la expresión física de una Kenia recién nacida y próspera, que muestra respeto por el medio ambiente y la naturaleza”, afirma el Banco Central keniano.

Una de las nuevas monedas acuñadas en Kenia.- BANCO CENTRAL DE KENIA

Elefantes, jirafas, leones y rinocerontes en lugar de presidentes. Ese el cambio que ha sufrido las nuevas monedas acuñadas en Kenia, según ha presentado recientemente el Banco Central de país africano.

La idea pretende ser el preludio de un "un gran cambio en el país", según aseguró el presidente, Uhuru Kenyatta, que considera que el país tiene "una larga historia" que no se resume con sus expresidentes. Por esa razón han decidido que las nuevas monedas que circulen contengan imágenes de los animales más representativos de sus parques naturales. “Es la expresión física de una Kenia recién nacida y próspera, que muestra respeto por el medio ambiente y la naturaleza”, explicaba el Banco Central keniano.

"La moneda de una nación no es simplemente un instrumento para el intercambio de valor. Los motivos y elementos de este diseño de las monedas representan una forma única de registrar la historia, celebrar la diversidad cultural y el entorno natural de un país", afirmó el presidente Kenyatta, según recoge la CNN.

La decisión de cambiar presidentes por animales responde a uno de los artículos de la Constitución de 2010, en el que se prohibía el uso de imágenes de personas en cualquier moneda o billete del país, por lo que todo apunta a que no se tardará mucho en realizar este cambio también en el papel moneda.

