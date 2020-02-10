Kramp-Karrenbauer no sucederá a Merkel como canciller de Alemania tras la crisis en Turingia

berlínActualizado:
La presidenta de la Unión Cristiano Demócrata (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, no participará en la carrera para suceder a Angela Merkel como canciller de Alemania, según ha anunciado este lunes un portavoz del partido conservador alemán.
La decisión anunciada por la CDU llega días después de la crisis generada la semana pasada por la elección de un primer ministro liberal en el estado federado de Turingia con los votos del partido conservador y los de la formación de ultraderecha Alternativa por Alemania (AfD).
Fuentes de la CDU consultadas por Der Spiegel han explicado qeu Kramp-Karrenbauer ha anunciado este lunes en la reunión ejecutivo del partido que renunciará al cargo de presidenta de la CDU y que no optará a ser candidata a canciller.
Las mismas fuentes han dicho que Kramp-Karrenbauer presentará la dimisión como presidenta del partido y que en verano se organizará un congreso para que decidir quién será el candidato a canciller en las próximas elecciones.
Según varios de los participantes en la reunión de la ejecutiva de la CDU este lunes, Kramp-Karrenbauer ha lamentado la crisis de Turingia y ha subrayado que está completamente en contra de cualquier colaboración con AfD y con Die Linke.
Tras el anuncio de su decisión, la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, ha agradecido a Kramp-Karrenbauer el trabajo realizado y le ha pedido que siga como ministra de Defensa en su Gobierno. Kramp-Karrenbauer sucedió a Merkel como presidenta de la CDU en diciembre de 2018.
