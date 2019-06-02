Público
Público

Partido Socialdemócrata Alemán (SPD) La líder de los socialdemócratas alemanes anuncia que deja la presidencia del partido

Andrea Nanhles, líder del partido socialdemócrata alemán. EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER

La líder del Partido Socialdemócrata Alemán (SPD), Andrea Nahles, anunció este domingo que el lunes siguiente dimitirá de la presidencia de la formación y un día después, el martes, del grupo parlamentario.

En un comunicado, Nahles precisó que de esta manera, y a falta del apoyo necesario, quiere abrir la posibilidad de que su sucesión para ambas funciones pueda llevarse a cabo "de manera ordenada".

Nahles destacó el "gran desafió" que supone "volver a levantar el partido", después de que el SPD perdiera en las pasadas generales más de cinco puntos hasta el 20,5% de apoyos y en las europeas de hace una semana encajara con sólo un 15,8% de votos su peor resultado a nivel federal.

"Asumí la presidencia del partido y del grupo parlamentario en momentos difíciles. Juntos hemos decidido asumir la responsabilidad por nuestro país como parte del gobierno. Al mismo tiempo estamos trabajando en volver a levantar el partido y de convencer a los ciudadanos con nuevos contenidos", señaló.

Para lograrlo, agregó, "es necesario un apoyo mutuo y total", algo que se ha estado poniendo públicamente en duda en repetidas ocasiones en las últimas semanas, dijo.

"Por eso quería claridad. Esa claridad la he obtenido esta semana", añadió y precisó que el debate dentro del grupo parlamentario y los muchos contactos desde el partido le han dejado claro que para el desempeño de sus funciones ya no cuenta con "el respaldo necesario".

Nahles llamó a su partido a la cohesión y a actuar con sensatez y expreso su esperanza de que los socialdemócratas logren recuperar "la confianza y el respeto mutuo" para hallar así a personas que puedan apoyar con todas sus fuerzas. "Nuestro país necesita un SPD fuerte", concluye el comunicado.

