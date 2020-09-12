Estás leyendo: El luchador Navid Afkari, ejecutado en la horca por el Poder Judicial de Irán

Público
Público

El luchador Navid Afkari, ejecutado en la horca por el Poder Judicial de Irán

Había sido condenado por asesinato, pero diferentes organizaciones por los derechos humanos temían que la declaración se la hubieran sacado bajo torturas. Afkarí había participado en manifestaciones contra la crisis económica del país persa.

Foto de perfil de Navid Afkari. / TWITTER- NAVID AFKARI
Foto de perfil de Navid Afkari. / TWITTER- NAVID AFKARI

efe

El Poder Judicial iraní ejecutó este sábado la pena de muerte del conocido campeón de lucha libre Navid Afkarí, condenado a la pena capital por un asesinato cometido durante protestas en 2018.

La ejecución en la horca de Afkarí, de 27 años, se llevó a cabo en la prisión "Adel Abad" en la ciudad de Shiraz en el sur de Irán, y según afirmó el presidente del Tribunal Supremo de la provincia de Fars, Kazem Musaví, "tras la insistencia de los padres y familiares de la víctima", informó la agencia oficial iraní de noticias IRNA.

Musaví explicó que la horca se ha implementado tras su confirmación en el tribunal supremo de apelaciones del país, ya que su legado había recurrido por la pena de muerte.

En los últimos días, la organización humanitaria Human Rights Watch, el COI y la FIFA se habían unido en apoyo por salvar la vida de Afkari, tras las acusaciones de torturas y confesiones forzadas que ha sufrido.

Detenido durante manifestaciones contra el Gobierno

Afkarí, de 27 años, fue detenido junto a sus dos hermanos en agosto de 2018 durante unas manifestaciones en la ciudad meridional de Shiraz que estallaron en protesta por la mala situación económica en Irán y la devaluación de la moneda nacional, que fueron reprimidas por las autoridades.

En un vídeo transmitido la semana pasada por la televisión estatal iraní, Afkarí en sus confesiones afirma que apuñaló dos veces a la víctima, un guardia de seguridad de una compañía de agua.

Respecto a la víctima, el informe del medio del Poder Judicial, "Mizan", detalla que al examinar el cuerpo de la víctima, el médico forense indicó que la causa de la muerte fue un sangrado severo tras el corte de las arterias vitales del cuello, como resultado de un golpe en una herramienta afilada y cortadora.

Tras la condena a muerte de Afkarí y los temores de que la confesión fuera extraída bajo tortura, el caso se hizo viral en Twitter con la etiqueta "no ejecutéis" y con el nombre de Afkarí, esfuerzos que no fueron eficaces.

Los dos hermanos del ahorcado, han sido sentenciados en este caso a 54 y 27 años de cárcel.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público