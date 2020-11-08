Luis Arce es investido como nuevo presidente de Bolivia

la pazActualizado:
Luis Arce ha sido investido este domingo como nuevo presidente de Bolivia ante varios presidentes latinoamericanos. Tras un año de turbulencias políticas, su investidura devuelve a los socialistas al poder después de que el expresidente Evo Morales tuviera que dejar el Gobierno a finales del año pasado en medio de violentas protestas.
Previamente al acto, el aimara David Choquehuanca juró como vicepresidente de Bolivia, cargo que también conlleva la Presidencia del Parlamento, en el que el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) del expresidente Morales tiene la mayoría, pero no los dos tercios de la anterior gestión.
Vestido con un traje oscuro, con camisa clara y sin corbata, Arce juró su cargo con la mano derecha en el corazón, mientras que Choquehuanca lo hizo con el puño izquierdo en alto, la señal que identifica al MAS.
La investidura estuvo precedida por un ritual ancestral de agradecimiento a la "Pachamama" o Madre Tierra, para pedir también a esa deidad andina que dé fuerza a los nuevos gobernantes.
El economista, a quien Choquehuanca impuso la banda y medalla presidenciales, inicia en esta jornada un mandato hasta 2025, cuando Bolivia celebrará el bicentenario de su independencia.
El exministro de Economía de Evo Morales ganó las elecciones generales del pasado 18 de octubre en Bolivia con el 55,1% de los votos al frente del MAS. Su investidura supone el retorno al poder de este partido justo casi un año después de que la crisis política rompiese una hegemonía de casi catorce años consecutivos de Morales como presidente.
Al evento asistieron el rey Felipe VI, los presidentes de Argentina, Alberto Fernández; de Colombia, Iván Duque; y de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, además de representantes de otros países de América, principalmente, de Europa y de Asia.
En los alrededores de la plaza Murillo, donde se encuentran el Palacio de Gobierno y la sede del Legislativo de Bolivia, aguardan miles de seguidores del MAS que llegaron a La Paz desde distintas provincias y regiones en los últimos días para presenciar la investidura de Arce y desfilar después del acto oficial.
