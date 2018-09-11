Lula renuncia a presentarse a las elecciones presidenciales de Brasil

El expresidente de Brasil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ha renunciado este martes a disputar la presidencia en las elecciones del 7 de octubre y anunció a su exministro Fernando Haddad, que era su compañero de fórmula, como el nuevo abanderado del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT).
La decisión de Lula fue comunicada por la dirección del PT en la ciudad de Curitiba, en donde el expresidente está encarcelado desde abril y se produjo en el último día de plazo que la formación tenía para anunciar a su nuevo candidato presidencial tras la decisión del Tribunal Electoral de inhabilitar al exmandatario.
