Madrid
Un palestino murió hoy por disparos del Ejército israelí durante una protesta en la aldea cisjordana de Beita, informó el Ministerio de Sanidad, en lo que representa la tercera muerte en incidentes violentos en los territorios ocupados durante la última semana.
El fallecido fue identificado por la agencia oficial de noticias palestina Wafa como Zakaria Hamayel, de 28 años, y su muerte habría sido causada por disparos en el pecho por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad israelíes.
Según Wafa, la protesta congregó a varios cientos de palestinos que rechazan la construcción de un asentamiento israelí en un monte cercano a la aldea, no lejos de la ciudad cisjordana de Nablus. La agencia explicó, además, que los manifestantes fueron dispersados por el Ejército israelí con gases lacrimógenos y disparos, tanto de balas de goma como de munición real. Otros 20 palestinos habrían resultado heridos durante los enfrentamientos con las tropas israelíes.
En paralelo con la protesta en Beita, varios grupos de palestinos se manifestaron hoy en distintas aldeas cisjordanas, también contra los asentamientos israelíes, y sobre todo en los alrededores de las ciudades de Ramala y Qalquilia, donde también se registraron heridos.
La muerte hoy del manifestante en Beita representa el tercer fallecimiento en los territorios ocupados de Cisjordania y Jerusalén Este desde que culminara hace una semana la escalada bélica entre Israel y las milicias palestinas de la Franja de Gaza.
A pesar de la tregua que acabó con el enfrentamiento bélico de este mes, la tensión en la zona aún no se ha disipado, y en los últimos días se siguieron registrando protestas, arrestos, ataques e incidentes entre palestinos y las fuerzas de seguridad israelíes
