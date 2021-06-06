Estás leyendo: Marruecos excluye a los puertos de España de la Operación Paso del Estrecho

El retorno de los emigrantes marroquíes se hará exclusivamente "a partir de los mismos puertos de tránsito del año pasado", es decir, con barcos procedentes de los puertos franceses de Marsella y Sète, además del italiano de Génova.

rabat

El gobierno de Marruecos excluyó a los puertos españoles de las travesías marítimas que este verano conectarán al país africano con Europa, con lo que equivale de hecho a una suspensión de la Operación Paso del Estrecho (OPE), conocida en Marruecos como Operación Marhaba.

Un comunicado del Gobierno marroquí emitido en la tarde del domingo especificó que el retorno de los emigrantes marroquíes se hará exclusivamente "a partir de los mismos puertos de tránsito del año pasado", es decir, con barcos procedentes de los puertos franceses de Marsella y Sète, además del italiano de Génova.

Los pasajeros de estos barcos deberán presentar un test PCR antes de embarcar y realizar otro a bordo, según precisa el comunicado, lo que significa que habrá algún tipo de infraestructura dentro de cada barco, casi con toda seguridad kits de tests rápidos, dijeron a Efe fuentes del sector naviero al tanto de las negociaciones.

