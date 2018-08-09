"Se pide a los pasajeros que no den monedas a los mendicantes. Bajad porque ya hartáis. Y tampoco a los gitanos cíngaros. Bajad en la próxima parada porque ya hartáis". Una voz femenina difundía este mensaje xenófobo durante el trayecto entre Milán y Mantua por la megafonía del tren, según informaron varios medios locales.
El ministro italiano del Interior, Matteo Salvini, se intentó disculpar por estos comentarios emitidos por la megafonía de un tren contra gitanos y mendigos y defendió que la seguridad ferroviaria es "una prioridad".
"En vez de preocuparse por las agresiones a pasajeros, revisores y conductores, hay quien se preocupa por los mensajes contra los mendicantes... Viajar seguros es una prioridad", escribió Salvini en la red social Twitter.
Giuseppe Ariano, quien asegura que viajaba a bordo de ese tren, explicó al diario "La Repubblica" que en esa línea, como en muchas otras del país, es frecuente que gitanos o mendigos suban a los vagones para pedir limosna y expresó su contrariedad al escuchar el mensaje.
Trenord ha iniciado una investigación sobre lo ocurrido y la autora del comentario podría ser sancionada e incluso despedida, indican los medios.
La trabajadora ha recibido el apoyo de miembros de la Liga de Salvini, el partido ultraderechista que gobierna en la región donde ocurrieron los hechos, Lombardía.
