Salvini acusa a España de "favorecer una inmigración fuera de control"

El ministro de Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, ha acusado a España de "favorecer una inmigración fuera de control", en respuesta a una entrevista concedida por el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, al diario alemán Handelsblatt en la que acusa a la nación transalpina de hacer una política migratoria "a costa de toda Europa".
"No responderemos a los insultos por parte de un Gobierno y un ministro que favorecen una inmigración fuera de control", ha dicho Salvini, según informa la televisión italiana RAI. "Nosotros nos preocupamos por la seguridad, por la cultura y por la identidad del pueblo europeo", ha añadido.
Salvini ha reaccionado así a las palabras de Borrell, que ha reprochado al líder italiano el desarrollo de una "brutal política de aislamiento" que ha desviado los flujos migratorios hacia otros países. "El ministro de Interior Matteo Salvini hace política no solo a costa de España, sino a costa de toda Europa", ha indicado Borrell al medio germano.
El debate migratorio en la UE se ha reactivado a raíz del caso del Aquarius, un buque de salvamento marítimo gestionado por Médicos Sin Fronteras y SOS Mediterranée con 630 migrantes a bordo al que Italia y Malta se negaron a acoger en junio y que finalmente atracó en el puerto de Valencia.
Desde entonces, Italia y Malta mantienen sus puertos cerrados a los buques de las ONG que operan en el mar Mediterráneo, lo que ha hecho que se dirijan a otros países. En estos momentos, un barco de la organización española Proactiva Open Arms viaja hacia Algeciras con 87 personas a bordo.
