Mexicanos bloquean la frontera con EEUU para evitar contagios por coronavirus

Cientos de personas se agolparon en la frontera entre Nogales Sonora y Nogales Arizona para impedir que nadie cruzara desde Estados Unidos.

Laredo, frontera mexicana con EEUU. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
madrid

Actualizado:

público

Cientos de manifestantes mexicanos se acumularon en la frontera con Estados Unidos, en el paso entre Nogales Sonora y Nogales Arizona, para exigir el cierre de la zona de tránsito de personas y vehículos e impedir así que los estadounidenses cruzaran hasta México. 

Esta manifestación se produjo el pasado miércoles, antes de que EEUU fuera declarado el país con más casos de covid-19 en todo el mundo tras superar a China e Italia. La protesta coincide en el tiempo con la confirmación de los primeros casos del virus en el estado mexicano de Sonora. Las imágenes muestran cómo los mexicanos acudieron a la frontera para evitar la entrada de cualquier persona proveniente desde el condado de Santa Cruz. 

Varios medios mexicanos advirtieron de la multitud que se agrupaba en torno al cruce de frontera, aunque eso no ha evitado que Sonora acumule ya hasta ocho casos de covid-19 entre sus habitantes, según han hecho público las autoridades y recogido El diario de Sonora

Actualmente, en Estados Unidos hay registrados más de 100.000 casos, mientras que en México apenas se han superado los 700. Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU, fue el primero en avanzar medidas unilaterales como la cancelación de vuelos y el cierre de frontera con México, pero eso no ha evitado que el virus se propague por el país.

