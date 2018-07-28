Público
Migración Salvini responde a Mallorca por declararle persona 'non grata': "¡A quién le importa!"

"¿No bienvenido a Mallorca? ¡A quién le importa!, las vacaciones las paso en Italia", ha contestado el ministro de Interior italiano.

El ministro de Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini. /REUTERS

El vicepresidente y ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha reaccionado en su página oficial de Twitter frente a la moción aprobada este jueves en el Consell de Mallorca para declarar al ministro 'persona non grata' en la Isla.

"¿No bienvenido a Mallorca? ¡A quién le importa!, las vacaciones las paso en Italia", ha señalado Salvini en un tweet escrito este viernes.

La moción, que fue presentada por Podemos, MÉS y PSIB, fue aprobada por unanimidad tras incorporar dos transacciones del PP y del PI. En concreto, el PP pedía incluir un texto lamentando la propuesta de Salvini de crear un censo de personas de etnia gitana, y el PI ha planteado elevar esta propuesta al Consejo de Ministros.

Desde Podemos se congratularon por el apoyo que recibió la moción, que también buscaba "reconocer la inmensa labor humanitaria de ONGs como Proactiva Open Arms, Lifeline, Proemaid o SMH rescatando a decenas de miles de personas de una muerte segura en las aguas del mar Mediterráneo".

