los ángelesActualizado:
Una patrulla fronteriza estadounidense localizó en las últimas horas a cinco menores indocumentadas en el sur de Texas, en la frontera con México, entre las que se encontraban una bebé y una niña de dos años. Según informan este martes medios locales, las cinco niñas fueron rescatadas tras ser localizadas y ninguna necesitó atención médica, ya que se encontraban en buen estado.
La mayor de las migrantes, todas procedentes de Honduras y Guatemala, tiene 7 años, según el servicio de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza estadounidense. Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza y de Aduanas localizó a las niñas cerca de la localidad de Normandía, a unos 300 kilómetros al suroeste de San Antonio, en el estado de Texas.
"Es desgarrador encontrar niños tan pequeños que se las arreglan solos en medio de la nada", dijo Austin L. Skero, agente jefe de patrulla del sector de Del Río, a medios locales. El secretario de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Alejandro Mayorkas, dijo el pasado viernes que la cantidad de migrantes no acompañados detenidos en la frontera había disminuido drásticamente después de haber registrado este año niveles récord en comparación con las últimas dos décadas.
Hasta el viernes, dijo Mayorkas, 700 niños estaban bajo la custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza en toda la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, en comparación con un récord de casi 6.000 en marzo.
