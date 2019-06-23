Miles de personas participan en la Marcha de la Igualdad en Kiev

Miles de personas, más 8.000 según los organizadores, participaron hoy en la Marcha de la Igualdad celebrada en Kiev con motivo del mes del Orgullo Gay Internacional y que transcurrió en medio fuerte dispositivo policial.
"Nuestra tradición es la libertad", fue el lema principal de la marcha, que fue custodiada por cerca 2.500 agentes de las fuerzas antidisturbios durante todo su recorrido por el centro de la capital ucraniana.
Según la policía, hubo intentos aislados de impedir la marcha, por los que fueron detenidas doce personas, pero no se registraron incidentes graves. En la marcha, con la que concluyó la semana KievOrgullo-2019, participaron mas de 30 militares.
"Hemos venido apoyar la igualdad de todas la personas", dijo a la estación de televisión por internet Hromadske TV Víktor Pilipenko, miembro del batallón de voluntarios "Donbás", destacado en el este del país en la zona del conflicto con los separatistas prorrusos.
Según Pilipenko, la homofobia campante en el ejército obliga a los militares gais a "lleva una vida oculta". "Esto es muy decepcionante, porque luchan por libertad de las personas, por nuestros derechos", dijo el militar.
Pilipenko indicó que las redes sociales le han llamado "'maricón' personas que se definen como nacionalistas pero que no fueron a la guerra a defender el país". "¡Rebélate, ama", "¡No renuncies a tus derechos", eran algunas de la consignas que coreaban los participantes en la marcha, muchos de los cuales portaban la bandera del arcoíris.
