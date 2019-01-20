Ocho cascos azules de la Misión de la ONU en Mali han muerto hoy en un ataque terrorista en Aguelhok, en el norte del país, según un saldo aún provisional que hizo público la Minusma en un comunicado.
El ataque ha dejado además a numerosos heridos entre los miembros de la Minusma, evacuados a los hospitales de la misión, además de un número indeterminado de muertos de entre los atacantes, de los que se ignora por el momento su pertenencia.
La La Misión Multidimensional Integrada de Estabilización de las Naciones Unidas en Malí (Minusma) calificó el atentado como un "ataque complejo" llevado a cabo por numerosos terroristas llegados por sorpresa a bordo de varios vehículos armados.
Fuentes policiales malienses dijeron a Efe que las víctimas pertenecen al contingente chadiano; además, podría haber algunos cascos azules hechos prisioneros por los atacantes, extremo no confirmado por la Minusma.
El Representante Especial de la ONU para Mali y jefe de la Minusma, Mahamat Saleh Anadif, prometió "una respuesta robusta, inmediata y concertada de todas las fuerzas para aniquilar el terrorismo en el Sahel".
"Esta barbarie no quedará impune", añadió, y recordó que sus autores han cometido un crimen de guerra según el derecho internacional.
De todas las misiones de paz de la ONU en el mundo, la Minusma es la más mortífera desde su creación en 2012: en 2017 el número de muertos fue de 21 cascos azules.
Además de la Minusma, los distintos grupos terroristas en Mali atacan con frecuencia a las fuerzas armadas de su país, y todo ello se superpone con crecientes conflictos armados entre grupos por tensiones étnicas o por el control de la tierra.
