El monumento, que se erigió en 2012, recordaba a los 40 voluntarios de North Lanarkshire que formaron parte de las Brigadas Internacionales para defender al Gobierno democrático en España del golpe de Estado de los militares sublevados.

La despedida de las Brigadas Internacionales en l’Espluga de Francolí (Tarragona). - Henry Buckley / Generalitat de Catalunya
Imagen de archivo de la despedida de las Brigadas Internacionales en l’Espluga de Francolí (Tarragona). Henry Buckley / Generalitat de Catalunya

La Policía escocesa ha sido informada este sábado de unos actos vandálicos perpetrados contra un memorial en honor a los escoceses que lucharon contra el fascismo en la Guerra Civil española. El monumento amaneció con pintadas franquistas. Los sucesos han tenido lugar en el Parque de la Duquesa de Hamilton, en la localidad escocesa de Motherwell, según ha informado el diario The National.

El monumento, que se erigió en 2012, recordaba a los 40 voluntarios de North Lanarkshire que formaron parte de las Brigadas Internacionales para defender el Gobierno democrático republicano en España del golpe de Estado de los militares sublevados.

Entre las inscripciones vandálicas, aparecen mensajes como "Franco" o "Bichos". Un portavoz del Consejo de la región ha condenado "rotundamente este acto de vandalismo atroz y cobarde". Además, ha llamado a la ciudadanía para que colabore con la Policía para encontrar a los responsables. El historiador Ewan Gibbs también ha condenado los hechos calificando como "repugnante" el "ataque al monumento a aquellos que dejaron las aldeas mineras y las ciudades industriales de Lanarkshire para luchar contra el fascismo en España".

Unas horas más tarde, según informa The National, el monumento ha sido limpiado por un hombre llamado Steve McGowan que pretendía mostrar a su hijo "la diferencia entre el bien y el mal". McGowan ha posado con el puño en alto tras limpiar el memorial.

