Muere por covid-19 el diputado brasileño que propuso una ley contra la vacunación

río de janeiro
Silvio Antonio Favero, el diputado regional que en febrero pasado propuso un proyecto de ley ante el Legislativo del estado brasileño de Mato Grosso do Sul para impedir la vacunación obligatoria de la población contra la covid, murió este sábado víctima de la enfermedad.
Favero, que compartía con el presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, sus dudas sobre la eficacia y la seguridad de las vacunas contra la covid, falleció en el hospital en que estaba ingresado desde el jueves de la semana pasada por complicaciones relacionadas al virus, informaron sus familiares.
De 54 años, Favero era diputado de la Asamblea Legislativa de Mato Grosso do Sul por el Partido Social Liberal (PSL), la misma formación por la que Bolsonaro fue elegido presidente en 2018 y de la que se desvinculó el año pasado por divergencias con sus dirigentes.
El político regional compartía en sus redes sociales las publicaciones en las que el líder de la ultraderecha brasileña deja claro su negacionismo frente a la gravedad de la pandemia, su desconfianza en torno a las vacunas y su rechazo a las medidas de distanciamiento social.
Favero presentó en febrero pasado un proyecto de ley ante el legislativo de Mato Grosso do Sul para "garantizar el derecho del ciudadano a decidir si quiere o no ser vacunado".
Esa posición es compartida por Bolsonaro, quien ya advirtió que la vacunación no es obligatoria en Brasil pese a que la Corte Suprema autorizó a los gobiernos regionales y municipales a imponer sanciones a quienes se nieguen a inmunizarse, como dificultarles el acceso a servicios públicos.
Según el texto de ley del proyecto de ley que presentó, "actualmente no hay total seguridad sobre la seguridad de las vacunas, ya que eventuales efectos colaterales pueden ofrecer un riesgo irreparable a mediano y largo plazo que por ahora son desconocidos".
Brasil registró en las últimas 24 horas 1.986 nuevas muertes por la enfermedad y acumula 277.091 muertes desde el inicio de la pandemia tras haber registrado entre miércoles y sábado los cuatro días más letales desde el inicio de la pandemia.
El gigante sudamericano acumula 11.438.935 infectados y que desplazó a India como segundo país con más casos de la enfermedad. La vacunación sigue su lento proceso y hasta este sábado sólo unos 10 millones de brasileños, el 4,7 % de la población, había recibido la primera dosis del antídoto.
