Muere por covid el último hombre de los juma, pueblo indígena de Brasil

El indio guerrero Amoim Aruká, último hombre sobreviviente del exterminado pueblo indígena brasileño Juma, murió este miércoles a los 86 años víctima de la covid-19, según informaron fuentes indigenistas.
Aruká falleció en un hospital de Porto Velho, capital del amazónico estado de Rondonia (norte), donde estaba internado desde el pasado 2 de febrero por complicaciones del nuevo coronavirus, de acuerdo con la Asociación de Defensa Etnoambiental Kanindé.
El octogenario indígena fue llevado con problemas respiratorios al Hospital Regional de Huamaitá, en el estado de Amazonas, y de allí, por su estado grave, remitido a Porto Velho.
Según las informaciones, el cadáver de Aruká será llevado para Humaitá, donde será sepultado. Hace cinco décadas el pueblo de los Juma tenía 15.000 miembros, pero una serie de matanzas a manos de mineros y hacendados invasores, los ataques de animales y enfermedades letales redujeron drásticamente la población a tan solo cuatro personas en este año.
Ante la falta de hombres en su prácticamente exterminada comunidad, las tres hijas de Aruká se casaron con miembros del pueblo Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau y por eso sus nietos ya no tienen el linaje puro de los Juma.
La Coordinación de las Organizaciones Indígenas de la Amazonía Brasileña (COIAB) citó en un comunicado que a pesar de su pueblo estar diezmado a finales del siglo XX, Aruká consiguió en 2004 la demarcación de las tierras indígenas.
La reserva de los Juma, con Aruká, sus hijas, nietos y los yernos de otra tribu, era una de las tierras amparadas por las barreras sanitarias de protección a las comunidades indígenas en medio de la pandemia, pero el bloqueo para su resguardo no fue realizado plenamente, lo que los dejó vulnerables ante el virus.
Brasil que roza los diez millones de casos confirmados y superó este miércoles las 242.000 muertes por el nuevo coronavirus, registra 42.881 infecciones y 567 muertes causadas por la covid-19 entre sus pueblos indígenas, según cifras oficiales.
