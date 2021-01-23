MADRIDActualizado:
El periodista y presentador estadounidense de televisión Larry King, figura instrumental para comprender el talk-show de la actualidad a lo largo de más de 60 años de trayectoria profesional, ha fallecido este sábado a los 87 años de edad en el centro médico Cedars Sinai de Los Ángeles.
King fue hospitalizado a principios de mes por coronavirus, según informó en su momento la cadena CNN, y había padecido varios problemas médicos durante años, como graves ataques al corazón y diabetes de tipo 2, así como un cáncer de pulmón en 2017, del que se recuperó tras someterse a una intervención quirúrgica.
"Durante 63 años en programas de radio, televisión y medios digitales, los miles de entrevistados de Larry son un testamento de su talento único e imperecedero como entrevistador", según el comunicado de su deceso, divulgado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Sus programas de entrevistas en CNN, Larry King en Directo, en el que ejerció como anfitrión durante un cuarto de siglo, así como el resto de sus apariciones, "son referencia constante del resto de medios de comunicación y son parte del archivo histórico de finales del siglo XX y principios del XXI".
