La recogida de cable de Ayuso en solo tres días: de prometer que no "arruinaría" a la hostelería a adelantar el cierre de bares y restringir la movilidad

Las nuevas medidas de la Comunidad de Madrid para frenar la tercera ola de contagios por coronavirus han traído consigo una búsqueda en la hemeroteca que deja en una posición contradictoria a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
La presidenta de la comunidad dijo hace tan solo tres días que no adelantaría el toque de queda ni el horario de cierre de los comercios, porque ella no iba a participar en la destrucción de la hostelería.
72 horas después, su Gobierno restringía la movilidad tal y como ella prometió que no haría.
ÚLTIMA HORA | Díaz Ayuso arruina a la hostelería pic.twitter.com/mM2h7KBB0T
— Jules (@CensoredJules) January 22, 2021
En redes sociales nadie ha obviado esta contradicción, que ha servido para que los tuiteros se echen unas risas a costa de Ayuso.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) January 22, 2021
En Madrid tendrán que cerrar los comercios a las 21:00 horas.
Otro mazazo de @IdiazAyuso a la hosteleria, a la que está arruinando.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) January 22, 2021
3 días de diferencia jajajaja https://t.co/aHtpXtJ1OH
— Chema ☘️ (@chema_ac99) January 23, 2021
#EsNuestraTrump https://t.co/7sEpCoiTEZ
— Isaac Hernández (@gastronfo) January 23, 2021
‼️ #Madrid adelanta el #toquedequeda y el cierre de la #hostelería
"Para arruinar a la hostelería, conmigo que no cuenten". I.D.Ayuso, presidenta de #Madrid
Cómo estaremos... ????????♀️ #pandemia
— Ana Pardo de Vera P. (@pardodevera) January 22, 2021
Se han perdido 20000 vacunas en Madrid por no comprar jeringuillas adecuadas que se sabia harian falta.. mientras Ayuso llora en los medios diciendo que no hay.. Tambien le echanos la culpa a Fernando Simón?? O empezamos a exigir responsabilidades a los verdaderos responsables??
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_P75) January 22, 2021
