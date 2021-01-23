Diario Público
La recogida de cable de Ayuso en solo tres días: de prometer que no "arruinaría" a la hostelería a adelantar el cierre de bares y restringir la movilidad

Por

Las nuevas medidas de la Comunidad de Madrid para frenar la tercera ola de contagios por coronavirus han traído consigo una búsqueda en la hemeroteca que deja en una posición contradictoria a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

La presidenta de la comunidad dijo hace tan solo tres días que no adelantaría el toque de queda ni el horario de cierre de los comercios, porque ella no iba a participar en la destrucción de la hostelería.

72 horas después, su Gobierno restringía la movilidad tal y como ella prometió que no haría.

En redes sociales nadie ha obviado esta contradicción, que ha servido para que los tuiteros se echen unas risas a costa de Ayuso.

