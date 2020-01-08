Público
Irán Mueren los 176 pasajeros de un avión ucraniano estrellado cerca de Teherán

El avión, un Boeing 737 de la compañía ucraniana UIA, salió del aeropuerto iraní con destino a Kiev y debido a problemas técnicos se precipitó al suelo poco después del despegue.

Miembros del equipo de rescate con personas revisan los escombros de un accidente aéreo perteneciente a Ukraine International Airlines. Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA - REUTERS

Un avión ucraniano con 176 pasajeros y tripulantes a bordo se ha estrellado este miércoles cerca del aeropuerto Imán Jomeiní, al sur de Teherán, según la agencia iraní de noticias IRNA. Todos los pasajeros y tripulantes han muerto en el accidente, según la Organización de Emergencias de Irán.

El aparato, un Boeing 737 de la compañía ucraniana UIA, salió del aeropuerto iraní con destino a Kiev y debido a problemas técnicos se precipitó al suelo poco después del despegue.

El vicepresidente de la Media Luna Roja de la provincia de Teherán, Ebrahim Tayik Nurí, señaló que les fue comunicado el accidente a las 06:22 hora local (02:52 GMT) y que unos 60 equipos de rescate se desplazaron inmediatamente al lugar del suceso.

A la zona, ubicada entre las localidades de Shahed y Parand, al sur de Teherán, fueron enviados también dos helicópteros y diez ambulancias, explicó Tayik Nurí. Además indicó que ya han logrado extinguir el incendio ocasionado y que están retirando los cuerpos.

El fabricante Boeing afronta una profunda crisis tras los dos siniestros de su modelo estrella, el 737 MAX, que causaron 346 muertos y cuya producción está congelada.

El accidente aéreo más grave ocurrido recientemente en Irán tuvo lugar en febrero de 2018, cuando se estrelló un ATR-72 de la aerolínea iraní Aseman en una zona montañosa del centro de Irán, causando la muerte a los 59 pasajeros y los seis miembros de la tripulación que viajaban a bordo.

